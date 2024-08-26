UCL play-offs: English referees to officiate FC Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb return match
- 26 Aug 2024 13:56
- 26 Aug 2024 14:01
- 1005610
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/ucl-play-offs-english-referees-to-officiate-fc-qarabag-vs-dinamo-zagreb-return-match Copied
English referee Michael Oliver will oversee the second leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off between Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag and Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb.Oliver will be assisted by his fellow countrymen, Stuart Burt and Lee Betts, with Chris Kavanagh acting as the fourth official. Stuart Attwell and Timothy Wood will serve as the video assistant referee (VAR) and assistant VAR referee, respectively.
The match will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku at 20:45 Baku time on August 28.