UEFA reveals new Champions League ball

UEFA has revealed the new official match ball for the group stage of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

According to a post published by UEFA on its website, the new ball features a distinctive design featuring the famous Champions League stars embossed on a white base, inspired by the beauty of the night sky, with stars drawn in gold and blue, in addition to the zodiac signs hand-drawn in gold, News.Az reports.

The Federation noted that the ball was made from more bio-based materials than any previous official Champions League ball.

UEFA’s announcement of the new ball coincides with the draw for the 2025-2026 UEFA Champions League, which will be held tomorrow in Monaco, France.

News.Az