Champions League play-offs: High stakes as second legs kick off

The race to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage continues tonight as four decisive second-leg play-off matches take center stage across Europe.

In Azerbaijan, Qarabag aim to finish the job against Ferencvaros after earning a strong 3–1 win in Hungary last week. The Azerbaijani champions will look to capitalize on their home advantage, while the Hungarian side face an uphill battle needing at least a two-goal swing to stay alive, News.Az reports, citing UEFA.

Over in Belgium, Club Brugge carry the same advantage into their clash with Rangers. The Scottish giants must overturn a 3–1 first-leg defeat to keep their European hopes alive, while Brugge look to seal qualification in front of their home supporters at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Two ties remain finely balanced. Copenhagen and Basel resume their rivalry in Denmark after a tense 1–1 draw in Switzerland, with both sides knowing a single moment could decide who advances. Meanwhile, in Lisbon, Benfica and Fenerbahce meet after a goalless first leg in Istanbul, leaving everything to play for at the Estádio da Luz.

With Champions League group stage places, and the lucrative financial rewards that come with them, on the line, tonight’s fixtures promise drama, intensity, and potentially season-defining moments for the eight clubs involved.

UEFA Champions League

Wednesday 27 August 2025

Play-offs - 2nd leg

20:45 (CET). Qarabag vs Ferencvaros

23:00 (CET). Copenhagen vs Basel

23:00 (CET). Benfica vs Fenerbahce

23:00 (CET). Club Brugge vs Rangers

