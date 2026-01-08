Yandex metrika counter

UFC Mexico City: Moreno faces Almabayev as nine fights confirmed

  • Sports
  • Share
UFC Mexico City: Moreno faces Almabayev as nine fights confirmed
Photo: UFC.com

Nine bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on February 28, with the main event set as a flyweight clash between former champion Brandon Moreno and Asu Almabayev.

Moreno (23-9-2) is coming off a second-round stoppage loss to Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323 in December. Prior to that, the 32-year-old fighter from Tijuana earned consecutive unanimous decision victories over Steve Erceg and Amir Albazi, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Almabayev (23-3) of Kazakhstan submitted Alex Perez last November, marking his second straight win. Before that, the 31-year-old defeated Jose Ochoa by unanimous decision.

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Macy Chiasson and Ailin Perez. NOLA’s 34-year-old Chiasson (10-5) seeks a rebound after consecutive decision losses to Yana Santos and Ketlen Vieira. Argentina’s 31-year-old Perez (12-2) aims for her sixth consecutive victory following a unanimous decision win over Karol Rosa last January.

Also on the card is a middleweight fight between UFC debutants and Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners, Damian Pinas (8-1) of Aruba and Wes Schultz (8-2) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Another middleweight matchup features Ryan Gandra (8-1) of Brazil against Jose Daniel Medina (11-6) of Bolivia.

In the flyweight division, Mexico’s Edgar Chairez (12-6, 1 NC) will face Felipe Bunes (14-8) of Brazil.

Also at flyweight, TUF and DWCS alum Imanol Rodriguez (6-0) of Mexico takes on Kevin Borjas (10-4) of Peru.

Two bantamweight bouts are scheduled: Santiago Luna (7-0) of Mexico versus Angel Pacheco (7-3) of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Mexico’s Cristian Quinonez (18-5) against Kris Moutinho (14-7) of Milford, Massachusetts.

Additionally, Sofia Montenegro (6-2) of Argentina and Ernesta Kareckaite (6-1-1) of Lithuania will clash at flyweight.

The finalized UFC Mexico City fight card is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Current confirmed lineup:

  • Brandon Moreno vs. Asu Almabayev

  • Macy Chiasson vs. Ailin Perez

  • Wesley Schultz vs. Damian Pinas

  • Jose Daniel Medina vs. Ryan Gandra

  • Felipe Bunes vs. Edgar Chairez

  • Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas

  • Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco

  • Cristian Quinonez vs. Kris Moutinho

  • Sofia Montenegro vs. Ernesta Kareckaite


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      