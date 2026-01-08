UFC Mexico City: Moreno faces Almabayev as nine fights confirmed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nine bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on February 28, with the main event set as a flyweight clash between former champion Brandon Moreno and Asu Almabayev.

Moreno (23-9-2) is coming off a second-round stoppage loss to Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323 in December. Prior to that, the 32-year-old fighter from Tijuana earned consecutive unanimous decision victories over Steve Erceg and Amir Albazi, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Almabayev (23-3) of Kazakhstan submitted Alex Perez last November, marking his second straight win. Before that, the 31-year-old defeated Jose Ochoa by unanimous decision.

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Macy Chiasson and Ailin Perez. NOLA’s 34-year-old Chiasson (10-5) seeks a rebound after consecutive decision losses to Yana Santos and Ketlen Vieira. Argentina’s 31-year-old Perez (12-2) aims for her sixth consecutive victory following a unanimous decision win over Karol Rosa last January.

Also on the card is a middleweight fight between UFC debutants and Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners, Damian Pinas (8-1) of Aruba and Wes Schultz (8-2) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Another middleweight matchup features Ryan Gandra (8-1) of Brazil against Jose Daniel Medina (11-6) of Bolivia.

In the flyweight division, Mexico’s Edgar Chairez (12-6, 1 NC) will face Felipe Bunes (14-8) of Brazil.

Also at flyweight, TUF and DWCS alum Imanol Rodriguez (6-0) of Mexico takes on Kevin Borjas (10-4) of Peru.

Two bantamweight bouts are scheduled: Santiago Luna (7-0) of Mexico versus Angel Pacheco (7-3) of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Mexico’s Cristian Quinonez (18-5) against Kris Moutinho (14-7) of Milford, Massachusetts.

Additionally, Sofia Montenegro (6-2) of Argentina and Ernesta Kareckaite (6-1-1) of Lithuania will clash at flyweight.

The finalized UFC Mexico City fight card is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Current confirmed lineup:

Brandon Moreno vs. Asu Almabayev

Macy Chiasson vs. Ailin Perez

Wesley Schultz vs. Damian Pinas

Jose Daniel Medina vs. Ryan Gandra

Felipe Bunes vs. Edgar Chairez

Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas

Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco

Cristian Quinonez vs. Kris Moutinho

Sofia Montenegro vs. Ernesta Kareckaite

News.Az