UFC: Rafael Fiziev hints at potential move to featherweight

Azerbaijani Rafael Fiziev’s short-notice bout at UFC 313 didn’t end in victory, but it may have paved the way for a new direction in his career.

In conversation on The Ariel Helwani Show, Fiziev revealed another potential takeaway from the fight, as he teased a possible move down to featherweight, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

"I'm starting to think right now about changing weight divisions," Fiziev said.

"I'm starting to think about changing weight divisions because I really cut weight very easy this time, and this was short notice.

"It was very easy. All this week my nutritionist Jason, he tried to gain my weight because my weight go low so fast. Right now, I have to think maybe about it."

Fiziev revealed that he weighed 161 pounds on the morning of his fight with Gaethje, and that he felt that his opponent was noticeably bigger.

"He's big, man!" he said.

"I see this big guy (and) when I kicked him, I feel like I kicked him with my fingers!"

Fiziev said that he's been considering the possibility of a move down to 145 pounds for a while now, and said that time could be right to pull the trigger and make the move, as he hinted that his next fight could be at featherweight.

"Yes, it's possible," he admitted.

"I've been thinking about it a long time. Because like people said, I'm not big for this division, and I lose weight so easy."

"I want to fight with top guys," he said.

"All of these guys in the top 10, they're very interesting.

"But, those guys will have trouble if I come there. They'll be in trouble – everybody."

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev faced off in a lightweight division rematch at the UFC 313 tournament.

The event took place in Las Vegas.

The 32-year-old athlete went head-to-head with American fighter Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

After three rounds of intense action, Rafael Fiziev was defeated by Gaethje.

