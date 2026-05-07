Arrests climb to 127 after PSG Champions League celebrations

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Paris Saint-Germain celebrations in Paris have seen an updated arrest figure, with authorities confirming that the number of detained individuals has increased from an earlier reported 100 to 127.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said the revised total includes 107 arrests in Paris alone, following large public gatherings after PSG’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Officials also reported 34 injuries in total, including 23 police officers with minor injuries, while one person remains in serious condition due to a fireworks-related incident.

The updated figures come amid ongoing assessments of overnight disturbances, which included fireworks, flares, and sporadic attempts to disrupt celebrations across several districts of Paris.

News.Az