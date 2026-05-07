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UEFA Champions League: Best goals, saves and assists of the day - VIDEOS

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UEFA Champions League: Best goals, saves and assists of the day - VIDEOS
Photo: UEFA

The UEFA Champions League has released a compilation of the best goals, saves, and assists from the second-leg semifinal matches, showcasing key moments from a dramatic night of European football.

In the semifinals, Arsenal F.C. eliminated Atletico Madrid with a 2-1 aggregate victory after a tightly contested tie (1-1, 1-0), securing their place in the final, News.Az reports, citing UEFA.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. advanced after overcoming Bayern Munich in a high-scoring aggregate battle (5-4, 1-1), booking their spot in the tournament’s decisive match.

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The final will see Arsenal face PSG on May 30 in Budapest, setting up a major showdown between English and French champions-in-waiting.

UEFA’s highlights package featured standout attacking plays, crucial defensive interventions, and top goalkeeper saves that shaped both semifinal ties.

 
 
 


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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