UEFA Champions League: Best goals, saves and assists of the day - VIDEOS

UEFA Champions League: Best goals, saves and assists of the day - VIDEOS

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The UEFA Champions League has released a compilation of the best goals, saves, and assists from the second-leg semifinal matches, showcasing key moments from a dramatic night of European football.

In the semifinals, Arsenal F.C. eliminated Atletico Madrid with a 2-1 aggregate victory after a tightly contested tie (1-1, 1-0), securing their place in the final, News.Az reports, citing UEFA.

The goal that sent Arsenal to the Champions League final 🎥⚽@Heineken | #UCLGOTD pic.twitter.com/P32qcqXjWa — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 5, 2026

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. advanced after overcoming Bayern Munich in a high-scoring aggregate battle (5-4, 1-1), booking their spot in the tournament’s decisive match.

The final will see Arsenal face PSG on May 30 in Budapest, setting up a major showdown between English and French champions-in-waiting.

Best save this week? 🤔@QatarAirways | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/IJFZ8ksPY8 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 6, 2026

This Kvaratskhelia assist 😤

#UCLassists | @Lays_football pic.twitter.com/p0JsSXhtUT — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 6, 2026

UEFA’s highlights package featured standout attacking plays, crucial defensive interventions, and top goalkeeper saves that shaped both semifinal ties.







News.Az