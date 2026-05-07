French police detain over 100 fans after PSG–Bayern match - VIDEO

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France police detained more than 100 people in Paris following celebrations after Paris Saint-Germain F.C. secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League final after their match against FC Bayern Munich.

According to French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, a total of 127 people were detained overnight from May 6 to 7 as large crowds gathered across multiple areas of Paris, including the Champs-Élysées and surroundings of the Parc des Princes stadium, News.Az reports, citing RMC Sports.

Authorities reported that despite restrictions on large public gatherings, some groups used fireworks and smoke flares, and isolated incidents of disorder were recorded during the celebrations.

Of those detained, 107 arrests took place within Paris itself. Police also reported 11 injuries, including one serious injury linked to the improper use of pyrotechnics, while 23 police officers sustained minor injuries during the events.

Law enforcement officials said the situation began to stabilise in the early hours of the morning, although some smaller clashes continued near the Champ de Mars area.

Initial reports suggested only a limited number of detentions, but the final figures were later significantly revised as operations continued across the city.

News.Az