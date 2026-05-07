UEFA Conference League: Key semifinal matches on May 7
The UEFA Europa Conference League returns with its semifinal second-leg action on May 7, featuring two decisive matches that will determine the finalists of the competition.
In the first tie, RC Strasbourg Alsace host Rayo Vallecano at 23:00 (local time). The Spanish side enters the match with a narrow advantage after winning the first leg 1-0, News.Az reports, citing UEFA.
In the second semifinal, Crystal Palace F.C. face FC Shakhtar Donetsk, also kicking off at 23:00. Crystal Palace hold a strong position after a 3-1 victory in the first leg.
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Both matches are expected to be decisive, with teams fighting for a place in the Conference League final.
The second-leg encounters will determine which clubs advance to the tournament’s concluding stage later this month.
By Aysel Mammadzada