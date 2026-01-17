Uganda’s president wins amid ballot stuffing claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uganda's long-time president, Yoweri Museveni, has been declared the winner of the country's presidential election, according to officials, despite claims from the main opposition leader of "massive ballot stuffing."

Mr Museveni, 81, has been in power for 40 years and is set to serve a seventh term in office after securing 71% support this time, according to the electoral commission, News.Az reports, citing Sky news.

His main challenger, musician-turned-politician Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, gained 24% of the vote.

Mr Wine, of National Unity Platform party, said the military and police had raided his home but he was able to "escape".

He has dismissed the announced results as "fake" and has asked his supporters to ignore them.

Police said Mr Wine was free to leave his house, although there was "controlled access" for others trying to enter the property.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the measure was implemented to prevent people from using the premises to incite violence.

Mr Wine has alleged fraud, claiming there was "massive ballot stuffing" and that his party's polling agents were abducted to give an unfair advantage to the ruling party, the National Resistance Movement.

Meanwhile in a statement shared on social media on Saturday morning, Mr Wine said that "last night was very difficult at our home" as "the military and police raided us" but he managed to "escape".

"They switched off power and cut off some of our CCTV cameras. There were helicopters hovering over.

"I want to confirm that I managed to escape from them," he said, adding that his wife and other family members remain at their home in a residential area on the outskirts of the capital Kampala.

Mr Wine reiterated his "complete rejection" of the results and said the results have "zero backing".

The voting process has been marred by delays caused by the late arrival of materials at polling stations after they had opened, as well as malfunctions of some biometric machines.

Security forces were visibly deployed throughout the campaign, and Mr Wine said authorities monitored his movements and harassed his supporters, including firing tear gas at them.

Citing safety concerns, he conducted his campaign wearing a flak jacket and helmet.

News.Az