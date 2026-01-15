Opposition in Uganda alleges rigging as votes are counted

Some have linked the problems to the network outage - plus a lack of voting materials, and equipment not arriving at some stations on time.

Polling stations therefore closed later than planned. The electoral commission says that anybody who joined the queue by 17:00 local time (14:00GMT) was able to cast their ballot.

Earlier on, the electoral agency apologised for the "technical glitches" and said officials were working to resolve them.

In the presidential race, Yoweri Museveni, 81, in power since 1986, is seeking a seventh successive victory as he faces a challenge from Bobi Wine, a charismatic 43-year-old pop star.

The result of the presidential vote will be announced by 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Saturday, the electoral commission has said.

Voting had finished by 18:00 local time in the polling stations in the capital, Kampala visited by the BBC, despite the delays.

While data on turnout has not yet been published, this suggests that some people may have gone home without voting.

However, others were determined to cast their ballots and there was widespread frustration at the problems in the morning.