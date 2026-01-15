Opposition in Uganda alleges rigging as votes are counted
Reuters
Votes are being counted in parts of Uganda amidst an internet shutdown, with opposition leaders accusing the government of rigging the presidential and parliamentary elections.
"Massive ballot-stuffing reported everywhere," declared presidential hopeful Bobi Wine in a post on social media, without providing documentary proof, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
The authorities have not responded to his allegations of electoral fraud, nor to his claim that "many" polling agents and supervisors belonging to his NUP party were "abducted, and others chased off polling stations".
Delays of up to four hours have been blamed on malfunctioning biometric machines used to verify voters' identities.