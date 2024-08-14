UK and Ukraine develop draft historical document

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine and the UK have held initial talks on a landmark bilateral agreement that will move towards a closer and more mutually beneficial partnership between the countries, News.az the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.



"The UK was the first to sign a security agreement with Ukraine, and is now the first to work on a historic document on a 100-year partnership," the statement said.According to the information, Ukraine needs Britain's support in restoring a fair peace and preventing new aggression. The future long-term agreement will be based on the provisions of the Agreement on Political Cooperation, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership of 2020 and the Agreement on Security Cooperation of 2024 between Ukraine and the United Kingdom."The new document should contain even more ambitious goals for our cooperation. We want to secure unprecedented provisions in all areas of mutual interest: from security to economics, from energy to culture and art," added Deputy Head of the OP Igor Zhovkva, who also took part in the negotiations.

News.Az