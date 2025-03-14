UK appoints first-ever Defence Attaché to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom has appointed a military attaché to Azerbaijan, the British Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reports.

It was noted that Lieutenant Commander Gavin Tarbard has been appointed as the first British resident Defence Attaché in Azerbaijan.

"We are delighted to announce the arrival of Lieutenant Commander Gavin Tarbard as the first British resident Defence Attaché in Azerbaijan. This historic milestone reflects the growing strength of the Great Britain-Azerbajian partnership and will enhance our defence and security cooperation," the statement emphasized.

News.Az