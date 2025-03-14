"We are delighted to announce the arrival of Lieutenant Commander Gavin Tarbard as the first British resident Defence Attaché in Azerbaijan. This historic milestone reflects the growing strength of the Great Britain-Azerbajian partnership and will enhance our defence and security cooperation," the statement emphasized.
UK appoints first-ever Defence Attaché to Azerbaijan
- 14 Mar 2025 09:44
Source: the British Embassy in Azerbaijan