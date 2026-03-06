UK arrests four over suspected spying for Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

British authorities have arrested four men in connection with suspected espionage on behalf of Iran, following an investigation into surveillance of locations and individuals within London’s Jewish community.

Police said one of the men was Iranian, while the other three hold dual British-Iranian nationality. Arrests were made in Barnet in north London and Watford, north of the capital. The men are aged between 22 and 55, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

London Metropolitan Police commander Helen Flanagan described the arrests as part of a long-running investigation. Authorities also detained six additional men on suspicion of assisting an offender.

British lawmakers and domestic intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned about the threat posed by Iran to national security. Australia has similarly linked recent antisemitic attacks to Tehran.

News.Az