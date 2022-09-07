Yandex metrika counter

UK blames Iran for 'reckless' cyberattack on Albania

  • World
  • Share
UK blames Iran for 'reckless' cyberattack on Albania

Britain on Wednesday said its National Cyber Security Centre had determined Iranian state-linked actors were "almost certainly" responsible for a cyberattack against the Albanian government in July, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"Iran's reckless actions showed a blatant disregard for the Albanian people, severely restricting their ability to access essential public services," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

"The UK is supporting our valuable partner and NATO ally. We join Albania and other allies in exposing Iran's unacceptable actions."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      