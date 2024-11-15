UK braces for cold weather next week with snow and strong winds

Snowy scenes in Scarborough in November 2023 could be repeated this November. Photo: Suffield Ings Farm/PA

The UK is set to face "several days of cold, potentially disruptive weather" next week, with the possibility of rain, sleet, and snow, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters said it was too early to pinpoint exactly where the wintry weather might hit, with computer models showing a range of different scenarios, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. But there is confidence that much of the UK will turn cold.Tom Morgan, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "The really cold air is likely to arrive next week and there will be some snow in parts of the UK."There'll be a messy mixture of rain, sleet and snow."And also quite windy conditions, probably on Monday, in parts of the UK, but all areas will turn cold with wintry showers probably by Wednesday."Mr Morgan said it was "fairly unusual" for such wintry conditions to be forecast in the south for the time of year, and attributed the "cold spell" next week to a change in the positioning of the jet stream."At this point, anywhere in the UK has a chance of seeing snow and ice and frost by night, particularly from mid-week onwards," he said.Meanwhile, meteorologist Alex Deakin said next week would see "colder air spreading across the UK"."A weather system is developing just to the west of the UK bringing in moisture", he said, and it's how that "interacts with the colder air that's giving us the question marks about how much snow we'll see"."As we go into next week we are more likely to see these weather systems tracking into parts of the south [of England], and the colder air spreading across the UK."During the start of November, a period of high pressure locked much of the country in a cycle of fog, drizzle and low cloud.A number of weather stations across England and east Wales recorded no sunshine at all in the first eight days of this month.Gloomy weather produced above-average temperatures in many parts, but since then it has become cooler.

