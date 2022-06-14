UK calls Azerbaijan important partner in promoting Europe’s energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is an important partner of the United Kingdom in promoting the energy security in Europe, UK Minister of State at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Greg Hands said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

On Tuesday, Greg Hands held a meeting with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, who is on a visit to London to take part in the fifth session of the Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation.

“Welcome to Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov to Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy today. Azerbaijan is an important UK partner in promoting energy security in Europe and allowing allies & friends to diversify their sources of gas. Heard Baku’s commitment on Renewables & Climate too,” Minister Greg Hands said.

