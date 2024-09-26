UK calls on the population to prepare for war

+ ↺ − 16 px

The war in Ukraine has provided a sobering reminder of the dangers posed by complacency and outdated assumptions in defence policy, highlighting the urgent need for the UK to integrate the lessons learned from the conflict, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .

The UK and Europe need to re-establish a credible deterrence posture towards Putin’s Russia. The UK and NATO must thoroughly evaluate why their deterrence policy in the run-up to Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion failed, and work to better understand Putin's strategy and intentions—including what influence others (like China) may have on his decision-making.The war in Ukraine has also exposed the limitations in our own military strength—our Armed Forces lack the mass, resilience and internal coherence necessary to maintain a deterrent effect and sustain prolonged conflict. The UK Government must commit to spending more on defence and spending better.The Strategic Defence Review provides a timely opportunity to incorporate these lessons. The report finds that we need a candid narrative about the UK’s defence ambitions and resources. The new Government must ensure that its response to the Strategic Defence Review clearly outlines its priorities for UK Defence.

