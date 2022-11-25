UK foreign secretary arrives in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, News.Az report.

“President Zelensky, the UK is supporting you with action - not just words. I made you that promise today. The UK intends to keep it,” Cleverly said on Twitter.

Cleverly arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's leadership and announced a new assistance package. It will include £3m in funding to help with the rebuilding of infrastructure, such as schools and shelters, that has been destroyed since the start of the war.

The British Foreign Secretary arrived following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv on Saturday.

News.Az