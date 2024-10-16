UK House of Lords affirms support for upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The inauguration ceremony of the 4th Global Energy Week took place at the UK House of Lords, drawing participation from members of the House, representatives from international and British energy companies, and the diplomatic corps.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov also attended the event at the organizers' invitation, News.Az reports.The event featuring topics such as alternative energy, hydrogen resources, energy transition and energy security also focused on the importance of COP29 in advancing climate action.In his opening remarks, Lord Hunt, UK Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, emphasized that the newly elected Labour government, has prioritized the green transition in its political agenda.He highlighted the importance of COP29, set to be held in Azerbaijan, and expressed the UK's commitment to closely cooperate with Azerbaijan, offering full support for the successful outcome of the event.Lord David Evans, a member of the House of Lords, emphasized the importance of climate change and green transition, expressing his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its responsible role in creating a conducive environment for international climate negotiations by hosting COP29. He expressed confidence that COP29 would be successfully organized in Baku.

News.Az