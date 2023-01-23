UK imposes further coordinated sanctions on Iranian officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK is placing further sanctions on officials in Iran, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of UK.

The sanctions included an asset freeze on Iranian Deputy Prosecutor General Ahmad Fazelian.

Others sanctioned include Kiyumars Heidari, commander in chief of Iran’s ground forces; Hossein Nejat, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; the Basij Resistance Force and its deputy commander, Salar Abnoush.

The Basij Cooperative Foundation, linked to the Basij militia, and Qasem Rezaei, deputy commander of Iran’s law enforcement forces, were also sanctioned.

These sanctions impose an asset freeze and UK travel ban on the individuals sanctioned and send a wider signal on the UK’s commitment to backing condemnation with action.

