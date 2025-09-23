UK metro services hit by power fault
Photo: Rail UK
Parts of the Tyne and Wear Metro in the UK have been suspended due to a power supply issue at the new Stadler depot, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
The disruption affects services between Pelaw and South Shields, Pelaw and South Hylton, and Monkseaton to St James in both directions, leaving gaps in the network.
Replacement bus services are stopping at all metro stations about every 20 minutes.
Monkseaton to Pelaw and Airport to Pelaw services are running at a reduced frequency.
Trains had initially been suspended across the entire network.