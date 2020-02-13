UK Northern Ireland Minister Smith leaves government

+ ↺ − 16 px

Julian Smith has confirmed that he has been sacked after meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sputnik reported.

"Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege," Smith said.

"I am extremely grateful to Boris Johnson for giving me the chance to serve this amazing part of our country. The warmth and support from people across NI has been incredible. Thank you so much", he noted on his Twitter.

Note that ​Boris Johnson is currently reshuffling his cabinet. News.Az

