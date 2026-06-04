Hezbollah drone strikes IDF Northern Command chief’s vehicle in Lebanon

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An explosive-laden first-person view (FPV) drone launched by Hezbollah struck near IDF Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo while he was visiting southern Lebanon several weeks ago, according to the Israeli military, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that “no damage was caused and there were no casualties” in the incident. However, reports indicate that the drone hit one of the vehicles in Milo’s convoy shortly after he had exited his car.

Since the incident, the IDF has revised its operational protocols for visits by senior officers to southern Lebanon.

News.Az