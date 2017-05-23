UK police name Manchester attacker as 22-year-old Salman Abedi

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK police said they have named the Manchester attacker as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, Greater Manchester Police's Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

Abedi "has not yet been formally identified and I wouldn't wish, therefore, to comment further," the chief constable said.

Police said that they are trying to establish if the suspected Manchester attack perpetrator was acting alone or as part of a terrorist network.

"Priority is to continue to investigate whether he was acting alone or working as part of a wider network," Hopkins said.

A deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and at least 120 injured. The Greater Manchester police department said the assailant died in the attack after setting off an improvised explosive device.

Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

News.Az

