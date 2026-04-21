UK regulator investigates Telegram over child safety concerns

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Britain’s communications regulator has launched an investigation into Telegram amid concerns that child sexual abuse material may be circulating on the platform and that some chat services are being used by predators to target minors.

The UK communications watchdog Ofcom said it is examining whether Telegram is complying with its legal duties to protect children from online grooming and harmful content under the Online Safety Act, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ofcom has also opened separate investigations into other online chat services, including Teen Chat and Chat Avenue, to assess whether they are taking sufficient measures to prevent abuse and exploitation.

The regulator said its actions follow ongoing engagement with the companies, but added it remains unsatisfied with the level of protection currently in place for children in the UK.

Officials warned that platforms failing to meet safety obligations could face serious enforcement action.

“These firms must do more to protect children, or face serious consequences,” said Suzanne Cater, Ofcom’s Director of Enforcement.

The investigation highlights growing pressure on global messaging and chat platforms to strengthen moderation systems and child safety protections.

News.Az