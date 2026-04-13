Dutch regulator moves toward EU approval for Tesla FSD

The move marks a key step toward potential regional authorization of Tesla’s advanced driver-assistance technology across the European Union, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Bernd van Nieuwenhoven, general manager for type approvals at the Dutch regulator RDW, confirmed that the agency has formally notified Brussels of its intention to pursue EU-level clearance for the system.

If approved, it could allow Tesla’s FSD technology to be deployed more broadly across European markets, rather than on a country-by-country basis.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system enables vehicles to handle tasks such as lane changes, navigation through intersections, and highway driving, while still requiring active driver supervision at all times.

The system is part of Tesla’s broader push to expand autonomous driving capabilities in global markets, including the recently approved rollout in the Netherlands.

EU-wide approval would represent a major regulatory milestone for Tesla, as Europe maintains some of the world’s strictest safety standards for autonomous driving technologies.

The decision process will now move to the European Commission, which will assess whether the system meets bloc-wide safety and transport regulations.

The outcome could influence how quickly self-driving technology expands across Europe in the coming years.