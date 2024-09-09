+ ↺ − 16 px

On Sunday, the Afghanistan government-in-exile's diplomatic mission in London announced it will shut down after the UK's Foreign Office requested that the building be vacated within 20 days, News.Az reports citing f oreign media.

In a post on X, Zalmai Rassoul, the Afghan ambassador for the former government, noted that the mission will officially cease its operations on September 27, thanking colleagues and citizens who have collaborated with the Embassy during this period.After the US withdrew its forces in 2021, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan but have yet to achieve international recognition, with many Afghan embassies still operating under the authority of the erstwhile Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. As a result, at the end of July, the Taliban said that they no longer recognize Afghanistan’s diplomatic missions set up by the former government, stating that they will not accept passports and visas issued by them.The decision follows a series of increasingly restrictive measures imposed on women’s rights in Afghanistan, the latest being the codification of strict dress codes with the entire face and body covered.Amnesty International has urged that such gender apartheid be classified as an international crime, highlighting the global legal system’s gap in addressing institutionalized gender-based oppression and encouraging the inclusion of gender apartheid in the Convention on Prevention and Punishment of Crimes Against Humanity.In June, two UN-organized talks on Afghanistan commenced in Doha, marking the first time the Taliban were involved in direct discussions with the UN. At the time, human rights groups strongly disapproved of the exclusion of women groups and other Afghan stakeholders from the meeting, criticizing the decision to treat the Taliban as the country’s country’s sole representative. The UN’s approach faced further scrutiny as Canada urged the appointment of a Special Envoy with expertise in human rights and gender issues.

News.Az