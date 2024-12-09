UK-Saudi deal to produce 'miracle material' at scale

+ ↺ − 16 px

A UK company has led a new project in Saudi Arabia to initiate the world's first commercial production of carbon fibre enhanced with graphene, News.az reports citing BBC .

Manchester firm Graphene Innovations Manchester (GIM) has agreed to construct a factory in the Gulf state to manufacture the advanced "wonder" material for use in the kingdom's huge plans to build futurist eco-cities in the desert.About £250m could be invested in building a research and innovation hub in Greater Manchester as part of the deal and more than 1,000 jobs could be created.Dr Vivek Koncherry, GIM chief executive, said producing the material at scale had the potential "to change every aspect of our lives".Scientists describe graphene as a nanomaterial that is effectively two-dimensional, because the hexagonal lattice structure that makes it up is only one atom thick.About 200 time stronger than steel, it has been praised for its "amazing properties" and excitement built over its future use when it was discovered by scientists at the University of Manchester in 2004.The deal between GIM and Saudi-based investors Organized Choas to build the factory and see investment return to the UK was heralded by UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer on a trip to the Gulf State on Sunday.The first machine constructing the material is already operational, with the factory expected to be up and running by the end of 2025, Dr Koncherry said.He studied graphene as a student at the University of Manchester and was supported to set up his company by the university's National Graphene Institute.Dr Koncherry said the material could "change the world" by enabling new building techniques, lighter materials for aviation and space explorations."My idea is to rapidly develop products that can solve global problems like climate change, water shortage, plastic pollution, because the world is facing so many challenges, we can't wait anymore."His company plans to build the first factory producing graphene enriched carbon fibre in the UK by 2026, he said.Professor James Baker at the university's Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre, said the deal was a "significant development".He said the commercialisation of the material was evidence of a "tipping of new products and applications being developed for the market".

News.Az