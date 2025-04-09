UK to build first Universal theme park in Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK government has announced plans to build the first Universal theme park in Europe, set to be located on the site of the former Kempston Hardwick brickworks near Bedford.

The new attraction is expected to create 28,000 jobs before its opening in 2031, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Universal estimated the 476-acre complex could attract 8.5 million visitors in its first year.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the multibillion-pound investment by the company would "see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage".

Universal Destinations and Experience said 80% of those employed in the new jobs would be from Bedfordshire and surrounding areas.

The production company, which has made films including Minions and Wicked, has theme parks in Orlando and Los Angeles in the US, as well as Osaka, Japan, Sentosa, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

The Bedfordshire site will be "one of the largest and most advanced" theme parks on the continent once complete, the company says.

Universal had previously given its name to the PortAventura resort in Spain, but it is understood the UK attraction will be the first in Europe it has designed and built from scratch.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy hailed the "landmark investment" as "fantastic news" for the economy.

"This is not just about bringing great American creations to Britain, this is also about showcasing great British creations to the world," she told the BBC Breakfast.

"These are things like James Bond, Paddington Bear, these are things like Harry Potter. We've got so much to be proud of."

A full planning proposal will be submitted to the UK government with construction expected to start in 2026.

Universal's Orlando resort in Florida brought in 9.75 million visitors in 2023, while its Hollywood resort saw 9.66 million the same year - according to the Theme Index Report.

In 2016, NBCUniversal agreed to a seven-year deal with Warner Bros. That meant it had television rights to show the Harry Potter films and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

News.Az