UK to demolish Grenfell Tower, victims' families notified

72 people were killed by the Grenfell Tower disaster in 2017. (AP: Matt Dunham)

Grenfell Tower, which was the site of one of the UK's worst disasters in modern history, will be demolished.

One of the worst disasters in modern British history, the blaze broke out after an electrical fault in a refrigerator on the fourth floor on the morning of June 14, 2017.

The fire then spread uncontrollably via the building's flammable cladding, engulfing many of the building's 23 storeys and killing 72 people.

Grenfell Next of Kin (GNK), which represents relatives of nearly half of those who died, said British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner announced her decision to families and survivors at a meeting on Wednesday evening.

The demolition of the tower, which is covered in protective wrap, will only start after the eighth anniversary of the tragedy in June this year, the group said.

"Do we wish the whole tower could stand forever? Yes. Is that an option? Not from a structural point of view," GNK said.

Engineers advising the government said the tower's structure would worsen over time, and that the building or part of it that was significantly damaged should be carefully taken down.

