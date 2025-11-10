UK, UAE leaders discuss Sudan and Gaza in phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday to discuss regional matters and explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations, according to Downing Street.

The statement said Starmer "began by highlighting the value of a closer relationship between the UK and the UAE, with co-operation across issues like security, defense, economy, trade and cultural ties delivering benefits for both countries," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The two leaders also discussed the worsening situation in Sudan, where a civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces continues since 2023, leading to thousands of killings, migration, and one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Reflecting on what he described as "the appalling suffering in Sudan," Starmer said the UK "is pushing all parties to cease hostilities and support a drive for peace."

Both leaders "agreed to keep in touch on their efforts to deliver a political solution and an end to the violence."

Turning to the conflict in Gaza, the leaders "underlined that the priority must now be to support implementation of the US peace deal, including by decommissioning Hamas weaponry, and the importance of sustaining the ceasefire to pave the way for long-term peace in the region."

The statement added that the leaders "looked forward to speaking again soon."

News.Az