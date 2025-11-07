Sudanese army intercepts drone attacks targeting west and north of Khartoum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Sudanese army said its air defenses intercepted multiple drone attacks targeting Omdurman, west of Khartoum, and the northern city of Atbara early Friday.

Residents in Omdurman said they heard intense anti-aircraft fire as several drones struck the city’s northern districts before dawn, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Similar reports emerged from Atbara, where witnesses said a swarm of drones hit around 3 a.m. local time, followed by heavy artillery fire from army positions.

The extent of casualties and damage remains unknown, and neither the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) nor the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has issued an official statement on the strikes.

Earlier, the Sudan News outlet said that Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out drone strikes early Friday targeting the areas.

The attacks came after the RSF said on Thursday that it had agreed to a humanitarian truce in Sudan proposed by the Quad countries—the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

The RSF did not disclose details about the ceasefire terms or implementation mechanism, while neither the Quad nor the army immediately commented.

Sudanese authorities have accused the RSF of carrying out repeated drone attacks on civilian targets in Khartoum and other cities, though the group has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

News.Az