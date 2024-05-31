Ukraine, Sweden ink security agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed an Agreement on Security Cooperation in Stockholm.

During 2024-2026, Sweden will provide our country with military assistance worth SEK 75 billion (about EUR 6.5 billion), which is approximately EUR 2.2 billion per year. The amount of assistance will increase over the ten-year duration of the document, according to a message on the Ukrainian president’s website, News.Az reports.The military support for Ukraine includes aviation and air defense, armored vehicles, artillery, enhancing maritime security, assistance with mine clearance, and unmanned aerial vehicles.Sweden has already provided and will continue to provide Ukraine with Archer artillery systems and CV90 combat vehicles, for which the partners will also explore joint production opportunities.A unique part of the agreement with Sweden is the provision of specialized ASC 890 aircraft, as well as the prospect of providing Ukraine with JAS 39 Gripen aircraft, including relevant training.Sweden will also support the development of Ukraine's modern defense industry potential and develop bilateral cooperation on localization, repair, maintenance and production of Swedish defense products in Ukraine.Separate blocks of the agreement relate to support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula, sanctions, compensation for damages and bringing the aggressor to justice, as well as assistance to our country in economic recovery, reconstruction, and protection of critical infrastructure.In addition, Sweden has clearly reaffirmed its support for Ukraine on its path to EU and NATO membership.The agreement was signed in furtherance of the G7 Joint Declaration adopted last year on July 12. In total, Ukraine has already signed 13 bilateral security agreements: with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, and Sweden.

News.Az