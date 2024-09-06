Ukraine accuses UK of slowing delivery of long-range missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the UK and US of slowing down their deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Telegraph.

The Ukrainian president said: “Now we hear that your long-range policy has not changed, but we see changes in the Atacms, Storm Shadows and Scalps – a shortage of missiles and cooperation.”His comments came ahead of a visit to Germany where he will attend a meeting of the Ramstein group of 50 allies supporting Kyiv militarily.In recent weeks, Ukraine has ramped up calls for Western allies to drop restrictions on missiles in order to strike inside Russia.But Mr Zelensky said the shortages now “applies even to our own territory, which is occupied by Russia, including Crimea”.“We think it is wrong that there are such steps. We need to have this long-range capability not only on the occupied territory of Ukraine, but also on the Russian territory, so that Russia is motivated to seek peace,” he added.

