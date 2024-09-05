Ukraine appoints new ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian lawmakers voted on Thursday to appoint a new foreign minister and two new deputy prime ministers.

Andrii Sybiha, 49, an experienced diplomat, has been appointed as Ukraine’s new foreign minister as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy carries out his biggest government shakeup since Russia’s invasion, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The Ukrainian parliament re-appointed 38-year-old Olha Stefanyshyna as deputy prime minister in charge of European integration.Stefanyshyna said in her speech to lawmakers ahead of her appointment that "hundreds and thousands" of legal changes were required as Ukraine seeks to become a member of the European Union.Lawmakers also signed off on the appointment of Oleksiy Kuleba, a former deputy head of Zelenskiy's office, as a deputy prime minister in charge of reconstruction, regions and infrastructure.The parliament is expected to appoint other new ministers on Thursday as part of the government reset.

News.Az