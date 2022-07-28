Ukraine appoints new prosecutor general

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the appointment of Andriy Kostin as the country’s prosecutor general, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

"To appoint Andriy Yevhenovych Kostin as the Prosecutor General," reads the decree.

On July 26, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of appointing Andriy Kostin as the country’s prosecutor general.

Andriy Kostin is a member of the Parliament of Ukraine of the ninth convocation, a member of the Servant of the People party, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy.

