+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian authorities charged seven individuals on Tuesday in connection with an alleged $100 million kickback scheme involving senior energy officials, sparking public outrage and drawing attention to Kyiv's ongoing fight against corruption.

Ukraine is under pressure to crack down on graft as it seeks European Union membership and courts critical financial support from Western partners while fending off massive Russian attacks on its energy system, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Accusations of kickbacks in the energy sector are particularly sensitive with the broader public, which is facing lengthy daily blackouts across much of the country even before cold winter temperatures set in.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine said in a statement that it had detained five suspects and identified two others in a plot to control procurement at state enterprises, particularly nuclear agency Energoatom. None were named.

A source familiar with the matter said the suspect described by NABU as the chief organiser is Timur Mindich, a former business associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Mindich did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to Kvartal 95, a production studio he co-owns where Zelenskiy built his comedy career before his election in 2019.

Others charged in the probe include a former adviser to the energy minister, Energoatom's head of security and four so-called back office workers. NABU later identified an ex-deputy prime minister as another suspect.

News.Az