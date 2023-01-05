Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine comments on Russia's ceasefire offer

  • World
  • Share
Ukraine comments on Russia's ceasefire offer

Ukraine has responded to Russia's announcement of a cease-fire along the entire line of contact, News.az reports.

The advisor to the President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, reacted negatively to the ceasefire offer.

"Russia must withdraw from the occupied territories. "After this, the temporary ceasefire will begin," Podolyak said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      