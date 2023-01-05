Ukraine comments on Russia's ceasefire offer
- 05 Jan 2023 18:53
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 180444
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/ukraine-comments-on-russias-ceasefire-offer Copied
Ukraine has responded to Russia's announcement of a cease-fire along the entire line of contact, News.az reports.
The advisor to the President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, reacted negatively to the ceasefire offer.
"Russia must withdraw from the occupied territories. "After this, the temporary ceasefire will begin," Podolyak said.