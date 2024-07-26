Ukraine declines to attend Russia-chaired UNSC meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine refused to take part in a Russia-chaired UN Security Council meeting.

The meeting was convened on Thursday by Moscow to “condemn” military aid to Kyiv, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.In a statement, the Ukrainian delegation reiterated “its principled position on the illegitimacy of the occupation of the Soviet permanent seat in the Security Council by the Russian Federation. Hence, Russia has no right, from either a legal or moral perspective, to serve in the presidency of the Security Council."In this regard, the delegation does not consider it possible to participate in UNSC meetings under Russian chairmanship, except for cases when it is necessary to bring to the UNSC attention "urgent information”, as was the case following the recent Russian strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv.

News.Az