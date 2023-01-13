Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine denies Russia's claim it has captured Soledar

Moscow's claims that its forces have taken the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine are "not true," according to a Ukrainian official, News.az reports.

Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Ukrainian outlet RBC-Ukraine that "fighting is going on in the city."

Russia's defense ministry said Friday that its forces had taken the town, in what would represent a symbolic if not strategic victory for Moscow.

Capturing Soledar would allow Russian forces, and especially the Wagner mercenary group, to turn their focus on nearby Bakhmut, which has been a target since the summer.


