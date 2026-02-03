Ukraine designates Iran’s IRGC as terrorist group

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukraine has officially designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

In his evening address on February 2, Zelensky said Ukraine stands with peoples who value freedom and are genuinely prepared to defend it, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

He pointed to the situation in Iran, citing what he described as the scale of killings and the Iranian regime’s heavy investment in spreading war and violence across the region and globally.

"Ukraine will not forget a single one of the thousands of Shaheds that have struck our cities and villages, our people,” the president said, referring to Iranian-made drones used in attacks against Ukrainian territory.

Zelensky noted that Kyiv’s decision is in line with steps taken by the European Union, which has moved to designate what he called one of the main organizations of Iran’s regime—the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—as a terrorist entity.

"In Ukraine, we have already adopted such a decision and designated this organization as terrorist. For us, this issue is closed," Zelensky said. "All terrorists in the world deserve the same treatment and condemnation—none should prevail," he added.

News.Az