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Terrorist Organization
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On Monday, the UAE State Security Department announced it had dismantled a "terrorist organization" and arrested all its members for their involvement in covert activities designed to undermine national unity and destabilize the country by planning systematic terrorist and sabotage attacks on state territory.20 Apr 2026-20:56
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President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukraine has officially designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.03 Feb 2026-11:26
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Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has officially labeled the Free Russia Forum — a biannual gathering of opposition figures and analysts held in Vilnius — as a “terrorist” organization.27 Aug 2025-23:41
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Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday received Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.13 May 2025-11:42
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Russia designated Afghanistan's Taliban as a terrorist organization two decades ago, outlawing the group.31 Mar 2025-23:24
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Fetullah Gülen, who orchestrated the treacherous coup attempt on July 15 aimed at destabilizing Turkey, passed away last night, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.21 Oct 2024-10:08
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Lithuania’s Seimas has adopted a resolution designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization.05 Oct 2024-09:35
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