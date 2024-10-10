Ukraine eyes to legalize cryptocurrency
Ukraine plans to legalize cryptocurrency.MP Daniil Getmantsev said this in an interview with the YouTube channel "ASATrёps" that this may happen as early as 2025, News.Az reports citing UKR Net .
He said that by the end of the year, the National Bank, together with the International Monetary Fund, is finalizing a bill on the legalization of cryptocurrency. IMF experts will give an official position on this initiative.
"I think that approximately in the first or second quarter of next year we can already legalize cryptocurrency and tax it accordingly," said Getmantsev.
He also warned that there will be no benefits for cryptocurrency. Regular taxation is planned, it will apply to investment profits.
The MP specified that cryptocurrency payments will also be allowed.
Recall that in Ukraine, the rules for using cryptocurrency have not yet been regulated at the legislative level.
At the same time, cryptocurrency has already been legalized in many countries around the world, in particular, the USA, Australia, Canada, and Japan.