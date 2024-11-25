Ukraine is incapable of striking Russia without Western support: France
8th United States Army / Handout / Reuters
The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) cannot strike Russia with long-range missiles without Western support on the ground, News.az reports citing Le Monde newspaper .
The newspaper reported the inability of Ukrainian troops to use these weapons without Western assistance, citing sources.
According to the newspaper's sources, the British Storm Shadow and French SCALP cruise missiles must be pre-programmed before being loaded onto the Su-24 bombers of the Ukrainian Air Force.
The newspaper did not disclose what the support on the ground would consist of.
Le Monde also reported that European countries have resumed discussions about sending military personnel or fighters from private military companies (PMCs) to Ukraine. In particular, this issue is being discussed by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. At the same time, their idea does not find support in a number of other countries, including Germany.
The newspaper reported the inability of Ukrainian troops to use these weapons without Western assistance, citing sources.
According to the newspaper's sources, the British Storm Shadow and French SCALP cruise missiles must be pre-programmed before being loaded onto the Su-24 bombers of the Ukrainian Air Force.
The newspaper did not disclose what the support on the ground would consist of.
Le Monde also reported that European countries have resumed discussions about sending military personnel or fighters from private military companies (PMCs) to Ukraine. In particular, this issue is being discussed by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. At the same time, their idea does not find support in a number of other countries, including Germany.