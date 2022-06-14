Ukraine launches preparation for hosting Eurovision 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is starting the preparations for hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on his Telegram channel, News.Az reports.

“We are showing the world our openness, hospitality and ability to implement large-scale projects. The main issue for us and the European language union is security,” he said.

Tymoshenko noted that Defense Ministry and Interior Ministry employees have been involved in the preparation from the very beginning.

“We will use different locations in order to ensure comfortable logistics and, which is most important, security,” he added.

The Ukrainian official also thanked European partners for their support.

News.Az