Ukraine names countries that could be guarantors in deal with Russia

Ukraine wants the permanent members of the UN Security Council, as well as Turkiye, Germany, Poland and Israel, as guarantors in a deal with Russia, a Ukrainian negotiator told journalists following talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

David Arakhamia from the Ukrainian delegation noted that Crimea will be subject to a separate part of negotiations with Russia.

The first day of a new round of two-day peace talks between Russia and Ukraine brokered by Turkiye ended in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators arrived in Istanbul on Monday.

Ahead of the talks, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his call for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine as the war has entered its second month.

Earlier, Erdogan said phone talks with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts are continuing in a “favorable direction.”

Before the peace talks, the heads of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, David Arakhamia and Vladimir Medinsky, held a one-on-one meeting.

