Sweden thwarts 2025 pro-Russian cyberattack on thermal plant

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In mid-2025, Sweden successfully prevented a pro-Russian cyberattack on a thermal power plant, with the government attributing the attack to a group connected to Russian intelligence.

There were no serious consequences, Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The Swedish Security Service handled the case and was able to identify the actor behind it, which has ties to Russian intelligence and security services," Bohlin told reporters.

Bohlin told the AFP news agency that the attack failed "because the security systems in place worked."

Without going into detail, he said the aim of the operation was to disrupt the functioning of a facility that supplies heating.

The minister added that the attack "illustrates that we are dealing with an antagonist who does not hesitate to create physical disruptions that can be likened to sabotage of our physical infrastructure."

The plant was located in western Sweden, he said.

Bohlin said cyber threats against Swedish interests had increased since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as Moscow targeted countries supporting Ukraine.

"This points to a changed, more risk-prone and more reckless behaviour from Russia, which could lead to potentially very harmful effects on society," he said, adding that the Swedish government was taking the development "very seriously."

"Our support for Ukraine remains steadfast," he stressed.

News.Az