UAE summons Iraqi envoy after recent attacks

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On Wednesday, the Emirati Foreign Ministry announced that the United Arab Emirates had summoned the Iraqi chargé d’affaires in response to attacks launched from Iraqi territory in recent weeks.

The Iraqi envoy was handed a “protest note” regarding the “terrorist attacks,” it said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The move comes after the United States and Saudi Arabia also summoned Iraqi representatives over the attacks.

Iran has cultivated a network of proxy militia groups in Iraq over many years, several of which have carried out attacks on US and international forces in Iraq and elsewhere in the region since the US and Israel’s war with Iran began.

News.Az