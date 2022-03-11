Ukraine opens new humanitarian corridors in several directions

Ukraine opens new humanitarian corridors in several directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

A number of new humanitarian corridors were opened on Friday in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions, News.Az cited Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk as saying.

“Today is March 11. We are opening new humanitarian routes,” Vereshchuk said in a video message.

She noted that forced evacuation is provided along the entire route, especially from the city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region to Zaporizhzhia.

“The convoy carrying humanitarian aid will also leave Zaporizhzhia for Mariupol,” Vereshchuk added.

News.Az